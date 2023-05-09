You are here: HomeNews2023 05 09Article 1763489

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: 2023 VGMA in review and more coming up

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa sits with his panellists for a conversation on how the 2023 VGMA fared on E-Forum.

Joseph Adamafio's interview with Black Star's Patrick Kpozo will be played back on Sports Check.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

