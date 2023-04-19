GHANASCO ‘toilet’ dormitory saga: Government to blame - John Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has commented on the ongoing issue of toilet facilities purportedly turned into dormitories for students of Ghana Secondary School (GHANASCO) in Tamale.



The issue as reported by a journalist has led to the suspension of the headmaster and senior house master of the school. The headmaster insists there are enough dormitories and no student was allocated a place in the toilets as captured in the viral video.



For Mahama, the issue has come up because of lack of infrastructure brought on by the refusal of government to complete educational projects started under his administration.



Mahama said among other facilities, the building of administration blocks, lecture halls and dormitories have stalled under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



“The students are unable to get a decent place to sleep when they go to school because the government has refused to continue most of the infrastructure including dormitories which were under construction before we left office.



"This situation poses a challenge to the educational sector. Most of the students also go hungry while in school. Headmasters are prevented from intervening. We will change the situation in our next government,” Mr. Mahama said.



Mahama was speaking to party delegates at Nkwanta in the Oti Region when he made the comments. He stressed that feeding in SHSs is also a challenge.



A Citi News report added that even though the embattled headmaster of GHANASCO Douglas Yakubu said the story was staged to tarnish the image of the school but Prince Kwame Tamakloe the journalist behind the story insists the story was not staged.



Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:























SARA