GHANASCO student offers alternative solution to Ghana's energy challenges

Regional News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Zambaga Rufai, Contributor

A student of Ghana Senior High School in Tamale in the Northern Region, Abanga Abdul Karim Ibrahim, has offered Ghanaians the technology of Windmill source of power as an alternative source of energy.



In a video post demonstrating the technology, shared on his school platform, which has since gone viral on social media, he said Ghanaians can depend on Windmill, and apply it in their various homes instead of the many years of over-reliance on the hydroelectric source of power from the national grid.



According to the student, instead of complaining and blaming institutions and government, Ghanaians should rather begin to explore available alternative sources of power to keep their homes constantly connected to power.



He believes, it is not necessary for all Ghanaians to depend on the national grid when indeed application and investment into other alternative sources of power such as windmill, could save the nation so much money.



"The brain behind this project is that instead of depending solely on hydroelectric power generation, you have other alternatives to generate power in your homes."



The student who is a member of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Club (EECC) explained that following the complaints being made by Ghanaians with regards to ongoing power outages, he personally decided to explore other sources of power and to experiment with Windmill, one of the viable sources and concluded eventually, that it was potent and possible to end Ghana's energy crisis.



"With or without hydroelectric power, you will have power in your house."



He has therefore appealed to Ghanaians to venture into Windmills for their households to save themselves from constant traffic in power supply, destructively causing irredeemable damage to domestic and commercial activities in the country.



"If we have the Windmill powering most households in Ghana, the burden on the national grid, will be reduced and that will improve power efficiency in our homes, so let us not depend solely on hydroelectric power generation, but also find the Windmill a priority."



He said apart from the required initial capital investment, Ghanaians will have an opportunity to save a substantial amount of money following the construction of Windmills for their households.



"Apart from the initial capital to invest, you have no cost to incur," he advised.



Currently, Ghana's energy mix includes hydroelectric power, thermal power, and a bit of solar.



With total generation capacity and consumption, constantly at bay and in conflict, due to demand occasionally exceeding supply.



This negative development has occurred under various governments, technical administrations who presided over the power sector through the various energy regimes.



But, Abanga Abdul Karim Ibrahim said the long term suffering of Ghanaians in the search and struggle for efficient and sustainable power generation and consumption could be over if Ghanaians accept, adopt and apply the Windmill project, as he projected it to be the ultimate panacea to the country's energy challenges.



