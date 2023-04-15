GHANASCO student narrates ordeal of sleeping in toilet-turned-accommodation

General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, shared a video alleged to be a shot of a toilet facility of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale turned into a sleeping place for students.



The said video, which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, showed student mattresses, chop boxes, bags and other student materials in the toilet compartment of a washroom.



Some of the materials and the students could also be seen in the hallway of the washroom.



A form one student by name Godlove, in another video shared by the MP, confirmed that he is one of the students sleeping in the toilet-turned-dormitory because of the shortage of accommodation facilities for students.



He said that the students have now resorted to open defecation which has led to a health crisis in the school with students always falling sick.



“Since we come as year one’s, we have never been to a toilet to ease ourselves. Every time open defecation and people passing by see us.



“… we just sit at the back here to eat and the flies (from where we ease ourselves) will be disturbing us. Sometimes when the run is too much it blows the breeze here and the scent is unbearable.



“As am standing here, I was sick just last Friday … I was diagnosed with typhoid and malaria,” he narrated.



Godlove pleaded with authorities to come to their aid by helping put up structures they can at least use as toilets.



Watch videos of the toilet-turned-dormitory and Godlove's remarks below:











IB/KPE