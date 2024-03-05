GH¢68.5m contract for WASSCE 'passco' was sole-sourced - Education minister tells parliament

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education has justified why the government used sole-source procurement to purchase past questions for Senior High School (SHS) students in 2020 and 2021.



It emerged in 2020 that the state paid over GH¢68.5 million to a supplier for the materials that were distributed to SHS students ahead of the 2021 West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



While providing details on the said transaction in Parliament on March 4, 2024; the minister explained that the government "procured 446,954 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) questions from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of GH¢78.00."



The procurement he disclosed was funded from the Free Senior High School account.



“Mr. Speaker, in 2020, the government through its efforts to help students amidst COVID-19 to prepare for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) procured 568,755 past questions for students to try their hands on before sitting for the actual exams.”



He continued: “The Ministry of Education contracted Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery to supply 568,755 WASSCE past questions at a contract price of GHS 33,641,043.75.



"The procurement of these questions was funded through the Free Senior High School Account and the results of the 2020 WASSCE were tremendous compared to previous years’ WASSCE performance," he stressed.



The minister also gave updates on efforts to supply textbooks to basic schools: “Mr. Speaker, the procurement process for the supply of published textbooks to Basic Schools is currently ongoing.



"The Ministry placed an advert in the Ghanaian Times on 1st June 2020, where various publishers approved by NaCCA, submitted their books and relevant documents to be taken through a Pre-Qualification procurement process,” he added.



