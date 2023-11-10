GH¢5m Ghana Health Service rebranding to be funded by IGF – D-G

Health News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has defended its decision to undergo a rebranding process worth over GHS5 million which will be funded with their Internally Generated Funds (IGF).



According to GHS, the rebranding emphasises its commitment to improving the quality of healthcare delivery.



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General (D-G) of GHS noted that the rebranding initiative, outlined in the GHS Rebranding Plan (2022-2026), aims to solidify the identity of the service as a corporate organisation.



To ensure the coordinated implementation of this plan, the GHS has established a National Implementation Committee, chaired by the Deputy Director-General.



Additionally, Regional Health Directorates are instructed to form Regional Implementation Committees to collaborate with the National Committee and ensure a seamless and effective rebranding process.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye's explanation sheds light on the strategic objectives behind the rebranding efforts, emphasising a holistic approach to improving the overall healthcare experience for the people of Ghana.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye highlighted the objective of providing the best services to the public and enhancing the overall quality of care and customer service during an interview on Accra-based TV3