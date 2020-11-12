General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: My News GH

GH¢3.3 million Audit report on Domelevo’s travels cheap smear campaign – CDD Boss

Executive Director of Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh has described an audit report on foreign travels embarked by Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo and his deputies as a cheap campaign against Mr Daniel Domelevo.



According to the auditing firm, K&A Accounting Services, appointed by the Board of the Audit Service, Mr Domelevo, spent a colossal GH¢3.3 million on foreign travels from January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020.



It added that some of the travels were personal, yet were paid for by the state.



But Prof Henry Kwasi Prempeh has said that the move by the board is a calculated attempt to attack the integrity of Mr Domelevo for his anti-corruption stance, especially against the powerful in the current administration.



He contended that the audit report is likely a push back as a result of Mr Domelevo’s relentless fight against corruption in the current government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“Cheap, crass smear campaign. Corruption predictably fighting back. They have no shame,” he wrote in reaction to the report detailing the foreign travel expenses of Mr Domelevo and his deputies.



Earlier, several lawyers had challenged the appointment of a private audit firm to audit the Auditor-General by the Board of the Audit Service, stressing that the Board had no legal basis to do so. They pointed out that only Parliament had such a mandate to audit the Auditor-General.



Mr Domelevo himself had told the board that they did not have the power to appoint a firm to audit him. Notwithstanding, the board went ahead and engaged the private firm to audit Mr Domelevo and his deputies.

