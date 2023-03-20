GGSA takes earthquake sensitization campaign to Adukrom; installs detective devise

Regional News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Traditional rulers and residents of Adukrom in the Eastern Region were on Sunday, 19th March 2023 given extensive sensitization on earthquake and other seismic activities.



The event which forms part of the celebration of their local festival, Akwasidae was undertaken by the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) which has embarked on a course to enlighten Ghanaians on earthquakes and other disasters which falls within their domain.



Part of the training saw the GGSA provide elucidate on a technological device that detects earthquakes and tremors.



The EQG-II which was donated to the GGSA and NADMO by the Challenge Company of Japan provides timely and perfect information on earthquake.



Mr. Nicholas Opoku, a Seismologist and Head of Earthquake Monitoring Division at GGSA explained to the inhabitants and traditional leaders of Adukrom the purpose of the device.



He disclosed that the EQG-II is able to detect seismic and sends out alarm for quick evacuation of people and movable objects within the catchment area. He said, at the same time, a control signal is sent to the elevator and equipment to enable an emergency stop.



"This device has specialized software to distinguish between earthquake and living noise generated close to this device, which prevents from the issuing of erroneous alarm.



"This device can display the seismic intensity of each observation point on the map at real-time. Control signals of this device can be issued to shut down chemical plants, nuclear facilities beforehand. This device can save people’s life and infrastructure," he noted.



He revealed that within the Greater Accra Region, areas such as Weija in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, Peduase, Legon, Ayi Mensah which are marked as earthquake-prone zones have been installed with the device.



He cited strategic offices such as Parliament, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Jubilee House, University of Ghana, NADMO, GGSA among others all have the device installed for monitoring and quick response when need be.



The Chief of Adukrom, Nana Otutu Ababio V commended the GGSA for the initiative which he described as timely and important.



The Adukromehene stated that in the wake of recent happenings in Turkey and reports of earth tremors in parts of Accra, it has become necessary for all Ghanaians to be equipped with knowledge about such occurrences.



He appealed to the government to take the necessary steps to ensure that in the event an earthquake occurs in the country, the impact will not be as devastating and widespread as seen in Syria and Turkey.