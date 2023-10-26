GFZA embarks on breast cancer screening exercise to sensitize the public

Health News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: Nawas Abubakar, Contributor

As part of activities to mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) is organizing a 5-day free screening exercise to sensitize the public about early detection, treatment, impact, and ways to prevent breast cancer.



Under the theme "Get Your Pink On,” the CEO, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr., led staff of the Authority to create awareness on breast cancer and its impact in the Taifa - Burkina, Abokobi, and La Markets of the Greater Accra Region.



Speaking to the media, Michael Oquaye stated that, "the campaign to create awareness about the disease is part of the GFZA’s Corporate Social Responsibility and hopes that the public will fully benefit from the sensitization and the free breast cancer screening exercise at the various markets."



He added that the drive to extend the free breast screening exercise to the public started last year.



“Out of a total of 1,914 screenings conducted, 16 cases were recorded at various stages. Subsequently, some of the affected persons have since sought medical treatment through surgeries and chemotherapy, 1 person, however, has been recorded dead due to the advanced stage of the disease,” the GFZA boss explained.



He further encouraged the public especially women to constantly check for changes in their bodies and develop healthy habits to help curb the spread of the disease.



It is expected that more than an additional 2,000 people would have been screened at the end of the 5 days exercise at the three markets.



A medical team from Afrah International Hospital is leading the breast cancer screening exercise at all three locations.