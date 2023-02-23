GFA will make public Chris Hughton's contract details at unveiling - Asante Twum

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that his outfit will make public the contract details of new coach Chris Hughton.



Veteran English-born Irishman, Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars of Ghana by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) but no details was given about his contract length and targets he must achieve.



He takes over from stop-gap coach Otto Addo who was handed the Ghana job in March 2022 and helped the country reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup before leaving his role in December after the Mundial.



Chris Hughton from March 2022 was the technical advisor of the Black Stars during the two-legged World Cup play-off game against Nigeria and at the World Cup.



The experienced trainer has in the past coached Newcastle United, Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Birmingham, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest.



“The GFA will organize an unveiling ceremony to announce Chris Houghton officially to Ghanaians as the new Head coach for the Black Stars.



“The number of years and his terms of reference will all be noted at the unveiling ceremony,” Henry Asante Twum said in an interview with Hot FM.



He will be assisted by Masaud Didi Dramani and George Boateng with his first assignment a 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola next month.