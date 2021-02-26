Regional News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: 3 News

GETFund opens locked Presbyterian School at Oyibi

The exercise took place on Thursday, February 25

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) in conjunction with the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) has opened the Presbyterian Primary and Junior High Schools at Oyibi, a suburb of Accra, following a report by TV3 that the contractors of the schools have illegally put the infrastructure under lock and key.



Following this, the Teachers and students of the Presbyterian Junior High School, who could not wait to have new and spacious classrooms to learn and practice the COVID-19 protocols moved into the newly opened school to study with happiness and enthusiasm.



On the other hand, the Primary school block had minor structural problems like faulty doorknobs and others to be fixed by the contractor before the Teachers and pupils can have free rein to their classrooms to learn and practice the COVID-19 protocols.

The KKMA and GETFund officials promised to enforce the contractor to remedy the situation as soon as possible for the pupils to have a conducive environment to study.