GES worried about coronavirus ‘fear and panic’ in schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has described as “unfortunate” reports that some senior high schools have recorded cases of COVID-19 since reopening.



Deputy Director-General of the Service Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh said this creates “fear and panic” and it is not healthy for final year students, who are getting ready to write their examinations.



There were reported cases of COVID-19 in some senior high schools (SHSs) a few days after reopening on Monday, June 22.



Odorgonno Senior High School, one the schools cited, denied any case of the virus with the headmaster, Samuel Mensah, confirming that though four students who travelled from afar recorded high temperatures, they recovered the following day for academic work.



These students were isolated, he indicated, however, but nurses from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) treated and discharged them.



Speaking on TV3’s COVID-19 360 on Friday, June 26, Dr Tandoh said GES is working closely with GHS to make sure that a case of the virus does not spread in any school in Ghana.



He said though high temperature alone cannot be a basis to suspect one of COVID-19, each case is investigated by the nurses assigned to each school.



“We do have a national protocol,” he stressed, adding that a confirmed case would be made public appropriately.



He, therefore, urged the public to rally behind the students and not cause fear and panic with the spread of COVID-19 reports.



After schools began reopening for academic work for final year students, the Accra Technical University (ATU) has recorded a case. But it involved a National Service staff.



Reported cases in Adisadel College in the Central Region and some schools in the Volta Region have all been dismissed.









