Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: 3 News

GES warns party agents as registration begins in SHSs

Some eligible students of New Juaben SHS waiting to be registered

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has asked political party agents assigned to senior high schools where the new voter registration is going to take place to conduct themselves according to law.



The Service warned that the schools cannot be used as a place for partisan politicking.



These were contained in a statement issued on Friday, July 10 as the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) sets up registration centres in all senior high schools.



The EC at an emergency meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) decided to send registration officials to senior high schools to register students who have turned 18 years and above and eligible to vote.



The exercise will take two days – Friday and Saturday.



The EC directed political parties to assign agents to schools where registration centres will be set up.



But in its statement signed by Head of Public Relations Unit Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the GES noted that all heads of schools under the supervision of regional and district directors of education have been directed to ensure that necessary arrangements are made for a smooth exercise.



“The schools have been directed to put in measures to ensure strict compliance with the Covid-19 health and safety protocols and it is the expectation of management of GES that officials of Electoral Commission and the political party representatives, as well as any observer groups present, will do same during the period.”



The new registration of eligible voters began nationwide on Tuesday, June 30.



It is scheduled to end on Thursday, August 6.





