GES urged to create support system for teachers

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: GNA

Professor George K.T. Oduro, the immediate past Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to create a support system for teachers to facilitate the application of learner-centred teaching approaches in the classroom.



He said this would help achieve the purpose for which the standard-based curriculum was introduced, adding that teachers should be equipped with requisite knowledge and skills for using Information, Communication Technology (ICT) as an interactive tool for making students more creative and reflective in the classroom.



“Teachers need to be supported to enable them to uphold good teaching orientations. This is because no matter the effectiveness of a teacher, little achievement can be recorded if the requisite teaching-learning materials, laboratory equipment and professional support are absent or non-available in the school system,” he said.



Prof Oduro made the call in his speech delivered at the 6th Quadrennial (53rd) Delegates Conference of the Agona Municipal branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).



It was one theme: “GNAT @90: Equipping the Teacher with Contemporary Teaching Methods for Quality Education Delivery in Agona.”



Prof Oduro commended the GNAT for moving beyond the usual salary increase-focused advocacy by choosing a conference theme that had a direct bearing on quality enhancement of teacher professional practice in the classroom.



He said: “The theme is central to Target 4.1 of SDG 4 which mandates governments to put in place strategies that would ensure that



‘By 2030, … all girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education, leading to effective learning outcomes.”



Prof Oduro said in contemporary times, what teachers needed to make the standard-based curriculum more impactful was a teaching model that places the student/learner at the centre of the teaching-learning process and views teaching as a facilitation act.



“It is important, therefore, that the GES ensures that logistics to support teaching and learning and the requisite professional development, necessary for enhancing teaching and learning for sustainable development, are provided.



“The GNAT should also demonstrate practical commitment to the advancement of e-teaching and e-learning among its members by advocating for sustained capacity strengthening of teachers in the use of e-teaching tools. By so doing, the professionalism of teachers will be ensured as they cope with the demands of the standards-based curriculum.



“We cannot succeed in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the year 2030 and achieve the goals underlying the standard-based curriculum if we do not adopt a more learner-centred and democratic approach to teaching and move away from the examination-focused teaching,” he said.



