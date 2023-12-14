GES to reinstate 11 interdicted headteachers

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has decided to reinstate the interdicted heads of Senior High Schools by the end of this week.



This resolution follows a closed-door meeting between the GES leadership, representatives from the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and the Conference of Assisted Heads of Senior High Schools (CHASS) in Accra.



The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, who actively participated in the meeting, expressed appreciation for the GES's responsiveness to their plea for the reinstatement of the affected heads.



In an interview with Accra100.5FM's news team on Thursday, December 14, 2023, Mr. Musah commended the GES for its collaborative approach in addressing the concerns raised by GNAT and CHASS.



“This development suggests a positive outcome from the discussions, signalling the imminent reinstatement of the interdicted Senior High School heads,” he said.



The eleven interdicted headteachers are Mrs. Selina Anane Afoakwa, Headmistress of Kumasi Girls SHS; Mr. Nathaniel Asamoah, Headmaster of Asanteman SHS; Mr. Andrews Boateng, Headmaster of Kumasi Senior High Technical School; and Mr. Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah, Headmaster of Manso-Edubia SHS.



The others include Mr. Daniel Boamah Duku, Headmaster of Agric Nzema Community SHS; Ms. Gladys Sarfowah, Headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School; and Mr. Ampong Ahmed Omar, Headmaster of Collins SHS.



According to the GES, these headteachers face accusations of imposing various unapproved fees, including house dues, books, calculators, admission process fees, and charges for printing slips, files, and hymn books on first-year SHS students.



This development follows similar interdictions of Mr. Afi Yaw Stephen, Headmaster of Berekum Senior High School, and Mr. Joseph Jilinjeh Abudu, Headmaster of Odomaseman Senior High School as well as the Headmistress of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS), Patience Naki Mensah.