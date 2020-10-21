General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: GES

GES to redevelop its property at Roman Ridge

Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) in partnership with the Lands Ministry and Lands Commission has identified a private developer to help develop its land at Roman Ridge.



In a statement issued by the Service on Monday, the land which is being occupied by 15 officers of the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and some staff of the Accra Technical Training Centre, is to be renovated into a high-density residential facility.



The project will provide 40 flats and other ancillary facilities when completed.



According to GES, staff who have been affected by the redevelopment are being relocated to other areas to facilitate the smooth development of the land.



“Management takes this opportunity to assure all staff affected that they will be given first priority on completion of the project.



“It is the expectation of Management of GES that all stakeholders will cooperate and collaborate to ensure the smooth and successful completion of the project.”





