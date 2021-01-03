General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

GES suspends teachers’ training workshop after food, accommodation protest

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that it has indefinitely suspended the implementation of the Common Core Program (CCP) for Junior High Schools (JHS) teachers following the action by participants.



It would be recalled that the participants drawn from the five regions of the North, refused to participate in the 3-day training program on the new curriculum over what they described as poor conditions offered them by organizers.



The teachers per reports were supposed to be trained to enable them to train other teachers when they return to their various districts but bemoaned the poor arrangements in accommodation and feeding among others which led to their boycott.



But the latest memo sighted by MyNewsGh.com addressed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of the Ghana Education Service indefinitely postponed the training indicating that a new date, as well as the new modalities, will be discussed and communicated.

