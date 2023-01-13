GES rescinds dismissal of Chiana students after Akufo-Addo’s intervention

General News of Friday, 13 January 2023

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rescinded its decision to sack 8 Chiana Senior High School (SHS) students, who were captured in a viral video insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a statement issued on Friday, January 13, 2023, the GES said it has referred the matter to the disciplinary committee of Chiana SHS for them to explore alternative punishment for the students.



It added that the eight female students are to report to the headmistress of the school for further instructions.



“The affected students were dismissed based on a recommendation from the school's Disciplinary Committee. Thus, Management has referred the matter to the school's Disciplinary Committee to explore alternative sanctions other than dismissal



“In the meantime, the affected students are to report to the Headmistress of the School for further directions,” parts of the statement read.



The order by the GES comes after President Akufo-Addo's intervention.



According to a release dated Friday, January 13, 2022, the Ministry of Education said the president intervened in the matter after his attention was drawn to the dismissal of the eight final-year students of Chiana Senior High School.



The eight students were captured in a video that went viral on social media in November 2022 making several disparaging remarks about the president.



Consequently, the Ghana Education Service, in a statement dated Wednesday, January 11, 2022, approved the dismissal of the eight students after it was recommended by their school.



Portions of a statement by GES read, “Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has given approval for the dismissal of eight students with immediate effect to serve as deterrence to other students”.



