GES redevelops Roman Ridge property into residential facility

The projet will provide forty (40) flats and other ancillary facilities when completed.

Management of the Ghana Education Service has engaged a private developer to help develop a parcel of land located at Roman Ridge owned by the GES into a residential facility.



The project, according to a statement issued by the GES and signed by the Public Relations Officer, Cassandra Twum-Ampofo will provide forty (40) flats and other ancillary facilities when completed.



Hitherto the implementation of the high-density residential facility project, the property was occupied by some fifteen (15) officers of the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and some staff of the Accra Technical Training Centre.



But the GES in its statement disclosed that staff affected by the redevelopment are being relocated to other areas to facilitate the smooth development of the land.



“Management takes this opportunity to assure all staff affected that they will be given first priority on completion of the project. It is the expectation of Management of GES that all stakeholders will cooperate and collaborate to ensure the smooth and successful completion of the project,” the statement concluded.

