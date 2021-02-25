General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Class FM

GES promotion test 2021: Persons without index numbers will not be allowed to write on 25, 26 Feb

Ghana Education Service (GES)

Persons without index numbers seeking to sit for the Ghana Education Service (GES) Promotion test 2021 will not be allowed to take the test, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced.



According to the GES however, such persons will be expected “to provide their details for verification and a supplementary test organised for them at a later date.”



A statement issued by the GES on Wednesday, 24 February 2021, and signed by its Head, Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the reminded persons taking part in the exam on Thursday, 25 and Friday, 26 February, that: “Candidates are to report to their centres at 7am to be processed for the test.”



It continued that: “Assistant Director II candidates will write their tests on 25 of February 2021 at 9 am-11 am at their various centres.”



Also, “all candidates who applied with the Masters and PHD should have obtained the certificate on or before 2017 but not before the last promotion.”



Read full statement below:







