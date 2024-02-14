GES probes death of Aburi Girls' student

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has initiated an internal investigation into the tragic death of a first-year student at Aburi Girls’ Senior High School.



Additionally, it has announced active collaboration with law enforcement agencies to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter.



The deceased student, Stacey Okyere, had been experiencing severe stomach pains before her passing on Monday, February 5, 2024. It is reported that she sought medical attention from the school nurse but was allegedly denied assistance, with the nurse accusing her of feigning illness on multiple occasions.



Subsequently, Stacey was rushed to the hospital, but regrettably, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.



The circumstances surrounding her death have sparked significant criticism of the school’s management, with the family alleging neglect.