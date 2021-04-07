GES postponement of school reopening will affect students - GNAT

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has urged the Ghana Education Service to put in place measures to prevent the postponement of reopening dates for SHS students in the future.



According to GNAT, the decision to delay the reopening for SHS 3 students by another month is quite disturbing and does not help the students who are preparing for their final exams.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Monday announced that it has rescheduled the reopening for Senior High School (SHS) Form 3 students to May 5.



According to GES, the postponement was after management considered a proposal from the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS).



The Service said, “This applies to all Form 3 students (single track and double track schools). Further details will be announced. All other arrangements on the calendar remain unchanged.”



But Speaking on Morning Starr on Wednesday, the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musa, said the GES must find ways to engage students so they don’t become as their final exams approach.



“As this thing has happened, we should look at how it won’t happen again. We should also look at how to engage the children so that they don’t become rusty. We should stick to the issue as to how to get these students to school and now that they’re home, how do we engage them.



“So the key thing now is for the Ghana Education Service to come out with how they’re going to engage the children now that they’re going back home. The kids stayed at home for 10 good months and there are some people when they go home, they have no one to engage and learn with.”