Regional News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: GNA

GES introduces 'Safe Schools' concept in Koforidua

Teachers were sensitized on the negative effects of bullying and abusing students

Eastern Regional Girls Education Officer, Mrs Patricia Brago Gyamfi has announced that the Ghana Education Service (GES) has introduced a "Safe Schools” concept across public and private schools in Koforidua to check corporal punishment.



The concept, which seeks to sensitize teachers on the negative effects of canning, would educate teachers and students on the need to desist from bullying, sexual harassment and verbal abuse of students.



She announced this at a Regional consultation Forum for the compilation of Ghana's report on the Convention on the Rights of Children to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, organized by the Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in Koforidua.



Mrs Gyamfi said GES does not accept all forms of bullying and verbal assaults as means of punishments from teachers.



Also, the acting Director of the Department of Children, Mrs. Florence Ayisi Quartey speaking at the ceremony, said child rights and protection is a responsibility of both parents and the state



She explained that the scripture "spare the rod and spoil the child" which was often used in defence of abusing children was a wrong premise, adding that there is a difference between correction and punishment.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.