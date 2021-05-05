GES encourages teachers to take part in 2021 census

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged teachers to actively take part in the forthcoming 2021 Population and Housing Census.



A statement signed by the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, advised Directors of Education across the country to allow teachers to partake in the exercise.



This follows a meeting held in Accra on Friday, 30 April 2021 after the Ghana Statistical Service released the list of enumerators.



The GES stated that “teachers can go to school and sign, give assignments and leave after some hours to undertake such an important programme”.



He, therefore, encouraged teachers to partake in the 2021 population and housing census to gain additional stream of income in that period.



The 2021 Population and Housing Census is expected to begin on the night of Sunday 27 June 2021.



It will be the first fully digital census, with the use of tablets for data capture instead of traditional paper questionnaires.



