General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

GES begins recruitment of 2017, 2018 College of Education graduates

File photo: Image of a teacher teaching his students

The Ghana Education Service has announced the recruitment of trained teachers who completed the College of Education in 2017 and 2018.



This announcement was captured in a statement released by the Ghana Education Service.



According to the GES, the trained teachers who will be recruited are those who were not qualified for recruitment at the time of the earlier exercise, but have since qualified to be recruited.



The GES indicated that applicants must meet the following criteria for consideration:



1. Completed College of Education in 2017 or 2018 and have no outstanding /referral paper.



2. Completed the mandatory one year National Service.



3. Passed the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination.



4. Available to work where your services are needed.



Interested applicants are to access the GES official web portal www.gespromotions.gov.gh to complete the application form and attach a valid certificate on or before August 25, 2020.



The GES also indicated that recruitment for other levels will be announced later.



Below is a copy of the statement:





