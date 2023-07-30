GES backtracks on directive to search private parts of BECE candidates

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has backtracked on directive to supervisors and invigilators to conduct searches of private parts of BECE candidates.



An earlier statement from the GES indicated that supervisors and invigilators should search candidates before they enter the examination halls and their private parts should also be searched.



“Supervisors and Invigilators are authorized to thoroughly search all candidates including their private parts before they are allowed to enter the examination hall.



“They are also permitted to search candidates wearing head covering including veils,” GES directed in its earlier statement.



The Minority on Education Committee of Parliament has criticized the move saying that a thorough search of BECE candidates including their private parts undermine their fundamental human right.



