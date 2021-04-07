GES apologises for late communication on SHS 3 reopening

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Education Service in a statement dated April 6, 2021, announced the postponement of the reopening date for Form 3 Senior High School students across the country to May 5.



The communique came in late as it was released the same day as the initial reopening date for Form 3 students.



This sudden development is believed to have caused inconveniences for students as well as parents who had already made plans to send their wards back to school on Tuesday.



The GES wrote on their official Twitter page, “We apologize profusely…” following public agitation and concerns raised due to their late communication.



Reacting to the post, a Twitter user by the name Jammy Bryte stated that “This information came in very late, my brother is in sch now how will my father react to this. He may think my brother just wanted to spend time with friends.”



“A student was shot dead yesterday because you told them today is the reopening day.... thousands of SHS students who were unfortunate to hear this information have already used their hard-earned money for transportation. You need to consider the consequences of your mistakes,” said Gabriel Obeng.



Another added: “Incompetence displayed by our state institutions.”



But according to the GES, the move was based on a proposal made by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) to delay the reopening of the final-year students.



“This is to give the Form 3 students an uninterrupted instructional period till they write their final examination,” arts of the statement read.





Read below the statement by the Ghana Education Service:



