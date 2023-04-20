GES announces winners of National Safe Logo Design contest

General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the results of its Safe School Logo Design contest.



The GES, in a statement copied to GhanaWeb, said that out of the over 8000 students that entered the competition, four persons emerged winners for the different categories of public pre-tertiary education in Ghana.



Ofori Enock Jibril, a student of Fomena T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS, in the Ashanti Region, who the Safe Logo Design contest under the second-cycle school category.



The junior high school category was won by Abdel Rahman Mohammed Fayed, a student of Nyohini Presby JHS B, in the Northern Region.



Yasin Alidu Zeindin, a female pupil of the Early Childhood Development Centre at Agona Swedru, in the Central Region, won the Safe Logo Design Contest for the primary eduction category.



While the special schools group was won by a student from the Volta School for the Deaf, at Hohoe, in the Volta Region, Egbenya Hannah.



The GES also stated that the logos of the winners would be unveiled at the official launching and outdooring of the Safe School Logo and the National Safest School Awards Programme.



It added that arrangements would be made for the four winners of the competition and a chaperone to attend the programme.



The Ghana Education Service launched the Safe Schools Programme in 2018 as a response to the high level of violence in schools.



The safe schools programme is intended to rid schools in the country of all forms of violence including corporal punishment, sexual harassment and bullying.



The GES intends to increase and promote a culture of respect for human right and dignity by encouraging personnel in schools to embrace the tenets of safe schools.



Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:



















IB/