GES announces release of SHS placement

A total of 343,264 have automatically been placed in one of their choices

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the 2020 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) will be released on Sunday, February 28.



A statement issued by the Service on Friday said a total of 494,530 candidates out of 533,693 candidates qualified to be placed into Senior High Schools (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVETS).



“A total of 343,264 have automatically been placed in one of their choices.



“However, 151,266 qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices.”



Students who fall in that category have been asked to go for self-placement from a list of available schools.



Such students are to obtain a placement PIN from an approved vendor and log into www.cssps.gov.gh and enter their index numbers plus ’20’ to submit.



Those not automatically matched with schools of their choice can also go for self-placement into any school as many times as they wish until they enroll in a school.



“Management of Ghana Education Service wishes to assure all students, especially, those who could not be matched with their choices during the automatic placement, parents and the general public that all schools with vacancies have been uploaded on the portal for students to select from during self-placement without hitches.”



Due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no National Solutions Centre to be set up, GES said in the statement.



“Instead, the GES Call Center will be active to receive complaints and concerns.”



