GES announces academic break for Easter holidays

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Management of the Ghana Education Service has announced that schools across the country will go on Easter break from Thursday, April 1, 2021, to Tuesday, April 6, 2021.



According to the GES, the Easter break is compulsory for all schools including schools with boarding students.



However, students who wish to stay on campus will be allowed to stay and fed by the respective school authorities.



The statement signed by the GES Head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, further disclosed that SHS 3 final year students are expected to resume for the second session of their first semester on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.



Read the full statement by GES below:









