GES, WAEC, and NaSIA pledge support to Elsie Effah Kaufmann Foundation to sustain Practical Science Education

General News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) have joined hands with the Elsie Effah Kaufmann Foundation (EEKF) to advance practical science education in Ghana. This collaboration is a significant step towards transforming science education throughout the country.



Under the theme "Celebrating a Year of Transformative Science Education: Practical Science in Schools," EEKF recently marked its one-year anniversary, highlighting remarkable achievements in revolutionizing STEM education. The foundation's dedication to inspiring students, empowering teachers, and launching innovative initiatives has gained widespread acclaim and support.



During the commemorative event, the Dext Science set, provided by Dext Technology, was highlighted as the innovative tool making the practicals for schools work. This tool aims to facilitate practical science education, giving teachers the confidence and skills necessary to implement hands-on science activities at the basic level and create a sustainable practical learning environment.



Distinguished representatives from the British Council and the US Embassy were present at the event, demonstrating their support for EEKF's initiative. A pivotal moment occurred with the launch of the www.stemghana.org online platform, introducing the specialized code called STEMCODE. This code allows both private and public basic schools to upload all STEM-related activities happening within their premises. The platform aims to assist stakeholders in the STEM field by monitoring, recognizing, and rewarding schools and teachers committed to providing practical STEM education experiences to Ghanaian learners.



Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the founder of EEKF, expressed gratitude for the support from these esteemed organizations and the collaborative spirit driving this partnership. She emphasized that the launch of the STEM Code Platform signifies a major milestone in EEKF's mission to make science education practical and accessible to all students in Ghana. With the partnership unfolding and the STEM Code Platform gaining momentum, EEKF remains devoted to their commitment of "Less Talk, More Action" in the realm of STEM education. Together, they are paving the way for a brighter future where practical science education becomes the cornerstone of academic excellence and innovation in Ghana.







In just one year, the foundation has successfully implemented the practical science model in over 200 private schools, aligning them with global requirements for basic practical science.



More than fifteen thousand learners have already benefited from this incredible opportunity. The foundation at the final stages of implementing the same model in public schools.