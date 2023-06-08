GES, KA Technologies to commence regional-level training for One-Student, One Tablet Project

General News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the commencement of the regional-level training for all District and School IT Officers as part of the implementation of the One-Student, One Tablet Project.



This, was contained in a statement by the GES dated June 6, 2023, and signed by the acting Deputy Director-General Stephen Kwaku Owusu.



The training is in collaboration with KA Technologies (KAT) after the successful completion of the Trainers of Trainers (ToT) Programme.



Scheduled to begin on June 12, 2023, the regional-level training program aims to achieve multiple outcomes crucial to the integration of tablets and smart classrooms into Ghana's education system.



According to the statement, the regional-level training sessions will be held across all 16 regional capitals throughout the country.



The Ghana Education Service asked Regional Directors of Education to officially inform the Metro, Municipal, and District Directors of Education within their respective regions about the upcoming training.



It is imperative that all district and school IT officers actively participate in this essential training program.



