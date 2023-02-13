GES Director-General visits bereaved families of drowned pupils

Regional News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: Alhaji Daniel Bampoe

The Director-General of Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah, has visited the bereaved families of the eight (8) pupils who met their untimely death while crossing from Atigagorme to attend school at Wayokope in the Sene East District in the Bono East Region.



During his visit, he donated one hundred (100) life jackets and learning materials to the community.



After inspecting a piece of land donated by the community to be used for the construction of a school, Dr. Nkansah said the Ministry of Education was to start the construction of a school in the island community within the shortest possible time.



However, he explained that the donation of the life jackets was an interim safety and security measure for the schoolchildren.



"We are deeply saddened by the occurrence, and as leaders, it is our duty to ensure that such bad news never befalls our children again. To address the challenge, the ministry is constructing a school here in Atigagorme within the shortest possible time. As we wait for the completion of the school, I plead with all parents and teachers to ensure that our children wear the life jackets we have donated today."



To address the challenge of inadequate teachers in the island community, the Director-General disclosed that he was in talks with the DCE of the area to recruit and post some teachers in the community.



Dr. Nkansah consoled the surviving children who were on the boat when the incident occurred and assured them of the continuous support of GES to ensure they are safe and secure.



The Director-General was accompanied by the Financial Controller of GES, Dr. Chris Koramoah; the Regional Director of Bono East, Madam Effua Amual; the DCE of Sene East, Mr. Kofi Gyimah; the Sene East District Director of Education, Mr. Nassir Ibrahim; and other staff from GES.



The Assemblyman for Old Nkomi Electoral Area, Mr. Nathan Baflo, commended GES and pledged to ensure that the schoolchildren use them when crossing the river.



"We are grateful to the GES for the proactive measures they have taken since the incident occurred. Indeed, the lack of life jackets for the schoolchildren has been a major challenge, and I am happy that we have received these new hundred (100) jackets today. I am also confident that the construction of the school here in Atigagorme will soon commence so that our children wouldn’t have to cross the river to attend school."



The DCE for Sene East, Kofi Gyimah, applauded the Director-General for being a man of his word and donating the life jackets to curb drowning in the island community.



"The Director-General assured me that he was going to visit the families and also donate some life jackets, and I am happy that he indeed kept his word. With regards to posting teachers to the area, as Dr. Nkansah has disclosed, we are working together to ensure that the lack of teachers on these island communities in the Sene East District becomes a thing of the past," he said.



Background



On Tuesday, January 24, eight (8) schoolchildren who were among twenty (20) schoolchildren who were traveling to school from Atigagorme to Wayokope drowned when the boat capsized.











