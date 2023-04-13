GEPA honours Patricia Diaby at Women Icons Exhibition held in Takoradi

Regional News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi,Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Plot Enterprise Ghana Limited, Patricia Poku Diaby, has been honoured at the GEPA Women Icons Regional Exhibition held in Takoradi in the Western Region.



Madam Poku Diaby, the only African woman to establish a large-scale cocoa processing factory, received a life-size portrait painting for her exceptional contribution to the economy of Ghana through her company's investment in the export of non-traditional products.



Making the presentation at the opening of the trade exhibition held at the Takoradi Mall from March 28 to March 31, 2023, the CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, lauded Ms. Diaby for her ambitious effort and advised young entrepreneurs to strive for excellence.



Madam Poku Diaby expressed her appreciation to GEPA for the gesture and called for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector to encourage more investment in processing local goods for export.



The Women's Icons Exhibitions is an initiative by GEPA in partnership with Access Bank, to promote women-led businesses while building their capacity for the export market.



The exhibitors, numbering 40, were also taken through financial education and social media marketing during the 3-day event.



As part of the 2023 edition, other regional capitals will host exhibitions where prominent female entrepreneurs will be celebrated.



About Patricia Poku Diaby



Patricia Poku Diaby is a Ghanaian with over 29 years of experience as an entrepreneur, innovator, and business leader.



Patricia’s career took off at a trading and transport company owned by her father in Abidjan. Experience gained propelled Patricia into the establishment of her own trading company, Plot Enterprise, in Côte d’Ivoire.



In her bid to contribute her quota to national development and in fulfillment of her desire to add value to cocoa, as against exporting the raw material, she went on to establish Plot Enterprise (Gh) Ltd, a modern, state-of-the-art cocoa processing facility, in Takoradi, in 2010.



The company gained international recognition within a relatively short period and is ranked among the highest in Food Safety Management Systems.



In furtherance of her quest to achieve horizontal integration and offer multiple origin products, Plot Enterprise SA, Côte d'Ivoire, acquired a cocoa grinding facility in Abidjan.



Patricia’s current business portfolio includes two cocoa sourcing companies in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, of which she is the founder and chair of the board of directors.