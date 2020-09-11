Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, Contributor

GEMA MCE hands over new ICU and washroom facility to Abokobi Health Centre

File photo

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) Abokobi, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, has handed over a newly built Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a refurbished Water Closet Toilet Facilities to the Abokobi Health Centre.



The two facilities are expected to boost healthcare delivery at the Centre with another project, a modern, spacious Out-Patients Department (OPD) currently ongoing and at the lentil stage.



Handing over the keys of the two facilities to the officials at the Health Centre, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah noted that the projects formed part of the massive infrastructure development agenda by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She recalled that late last year, the President commissioned the 100-Bed Capacity Ga East Municipal Hospital while the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, cut sod for the construction of the OPD for the Abokobi Health Centre, stating that these were clear indications of the Government's efforts in enhancing healthcare delivery in the country.



"We are proud as a Municipal Assembly to have such projects located within our jurisdiction. These facilities are not meant for only residents in the municipality but will serve many people from far and near places from us. This shows that President Akufo-Addo's administration is delivery on the promise of transforming the health sector", she remarked.



The Officials at the Abokobi Health Centre expressed utmost delight and gratitude to the Assembly for giving them the two facilities and pledged to maintain them for lasting use.



The MCE was accompanied by the Presiding Member (PM) Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum and Deputy Municipal Works Engineer, Oscar Mohammed Yusif.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.