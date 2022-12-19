GCSAYN Global appoints Ghanaian as the global communication team leader of the network

Regional News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: Agric Today

The Climate Smart Agriculture Youth Network (GCSAYN), a dynamic network of youth-serving individuals with a strong interest in Climate Smart Agriculture and sustainable agriculture with the objective to create awareness and build the capabilities of young people on Climate Smart Agriculture concepts to strengthen their abilities to adapt to and mitigate emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG)while sustainably increasing agricultural productivity and food security has appointed a Ghanaian, Stephen Armah to be its global communication team lead.



Stephen Armah, the Executive Director of Agric Today Media who doubles as the 2nd Vice President of the ECOWAS Agriculture Journalists Network is to facilitates all the communication processes between the GCSAYN and United Nations, EU, Africa Union, ECOWAS and its partners.



A memo signed by the Executive Director of GCSAYN, Mr. Divine Ntiokam, to all the global partners to confirm Stephen Armah’s appointment stated that Stephen Armah will henceforth serve as the Global GCSAYN Communications Lead and take decisions on behalf of the entire Network as from now till 2030 except otherwise.



The Executive Director said Ghana produces one of the best human resources globally and has good academic and knowledgeable professionals across the world therefore, it is privileged to have Stephen Armah as a communication team lead for the GCSAYN Network.



He charged Stephen to put up his best to see the actualization of the aim and the objectives of the network as communication is concerned.



To respond to the appointment, Stephen Armah thanked the GCSAYN Network for such a privilege and assured to contribute his experience and knowledge to grow the network.



“I am delighted to accept this challenge, I say this challenge because it involves hard work to reach a target that has been set, but with the team, I know our target will be achieved “, Mr. Armah said.



About GCSAYN Network



GCSAYN is a dynamic network of youth-serving individuals and partner organizations with a strong interest in Climate Smart Agriculture and sustainable agriculture.



Our network encompasses 124 countries in Africa, Asia, the USA, Latin America, and Europe, through connection utilizing online platforms, where members share findings and seek practical advice for their projects and activities.



The primary objective of GCSAYN is to create awareness and build the capabilities of young people on CSA concepts to strengthen their abilities to adapt to and mitigate emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG)while sustainably increasing agricultural productivity and food security.