General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: GNA

GCF invites public for Social Media Challenge ahead of Culture Day

Flyer for Ghana Culture Forum

The Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) has launched the 10th ‘Ghana Culture Day Celebrations, with a call on the public to participate in its ‘Social Media Challenge’ to share the essence of what it means to be Ghanaian.



Dubbed, “ProudlyGhanaian”, and expected to precede the celebration, participants are also expected to share what makes them proud as Ghanaians, portray their resilience in a time of crisis and their resolve to emerge as a better society, despite the challenges they face.



To participate, a statement from the Ghana Culture Forum, signed by its Chairperson, Mr Asare Konadu Yamoah, urged the public to send a video of themselves responding to any of the following questions.



They are what makes you proud as a Ghanaian, how will you describe Ghana to a visitor to Ghana, what is your favourite Ghanaian dish, where is your favourite destination in Ghana, describe your typical Ghanaian moment, and describe Ghana in one word.



They are also to create short skits, music performances, dance, animation, poetry, literature, food, fashion and other forms imagined.



Afterwards, interested individuals are to upload and tag their posts on the Ghana Culture Forum social media handles using the following hashtags: #proudlyghanaian, #ghanacultureday, and #ghanacultureforum.



The statement explained that the 14th of March every year, had been designated as Ghana Culture Day and the day was instituted in 2012 at the official launch of the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF).



The GCF is a membership-based civil society consultative and advocacy network of cultural practitioners, activists and organisations united around a common vision of affirming the cultural foundations of development and enhancing the profile, value and impact of the cultural sector.



This year’s celebration, it said, would comprise a symposium to be broadcast live on Zoom and on all the Ghana Culture Forum’s social media platforms on Friday, March 12 2021, from the 0900 hours to 1200 hours.



There would be a keynote address by Madam Akosua Adomako Ampofo, Professor of African & Gender Studies at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Legon and President, African Studies Association of Africa.



It would be on the theme: “The Relevance of Culture in our ever-changing Digital Space”.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority would also deliver a statement on ‘Using Digital Channels to Monetize Your Craft,’ the statement said.