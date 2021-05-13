GCBC and CCG plead with Ghanaians to observe coronavirus safety protocols

Religion of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) have appealed to Ghanaians to observe all the COVID-19 hygiene protocols to stay safe of the disease.



“Let us all stay safe by wearing our face masks, observing social distancing, washing our hands regularly under running water with soap and also use the hand sanitizer frequently,” they said.



The CCG and the GCBC made the appeal in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency after their joint annual meeting in Accra, which discussed matters of both Church and National interests and also held an Ecumenical Service to pray for Christian unity, the wellbeing of the government and people of Ghana.



It also reflected on how to abide in Christ as a nation in order to have sustainability of strength and not wither away (John 15:1-10).



The statement commended government for procuring the first dose of vaccines for the country and urged it to do everything possible to get the needed vaccines for the various target groups of the nation as planned and to secure the second dosage for those who have had their first vaccination to complete the process.



“We believe that vaccination is an act of good neighborliness, which is a mark of good Christian principle. When one accepts the vaccine, the person does not only protect oneself from getting the disease, but also protects others by stopping transmission. We therefore encourage all Ghanaians to avail themselves for their vaccination when the time comes,” it said.



On the 2021 Population and Housing Census, which would take place from June 28 to July 11, 2021, they appealed to all citizens of the country to avail themselves for counting.



“Population and Housing Census is significant for the growth and development of every nation. The data captured is important to plan the national, regional, district and local development of our nation,” the statement said, and called on all Christians not to shy away from the exercise, to help in the developmental planning of the nation.



It requested pastors to continue to educate their congregants on the need to register during the period of the Census while encouraging the citizens to assist officers who would be coming to their homes to undertake the exercise with information to make their work easy.



“We, the leaders of CCG and GCBC join the clarion call of ‘leave no one behind.’ It is our prayer that everyone will be counted, enumerated once, and at the right place,” the statement said.



It said: “The Christian Council of Ghana and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference wish to assure all Ghanaians that we would continue our public education, Christian advocacy ministry, and prayers for peace, harmony, and justice in Ghana.”