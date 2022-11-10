GCB Bank embarks on breast cancer awareness walk

Health News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: GCB Bank PLC

Management and staff of GCB Bank PLC over the weekend embarked on a health walk in Accra to raise awareness of breast cancer.



Though this is not the first time the Bank has embarked on a health walk, this is the first time staff took to the streets for Breast Cancer awareness.



Led by Mr Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, Deputy Managing Director Operations, the walk brought together about 180 participants from the Accra zone which commenced at the Head Office of the Bank, on the Accra High Street and ended at the GCB Tower at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



Addressing staff at the end of the walk, Mr Lamptey expressed appreciation to staff for taking time to participate in the walk.



He explained that GCB Bank is more than a bank and as Ghana’s first and largest indigenous bank with over 2400 staff across the country, the Bank and its staff have a critical role to play in driving important national campaigns.



He encouraged staff to be at the forefront of leading breast cancer awareness by spreading the key messages to friends, families and every group or association they belong to.



Adding to the call by DMD Operations, Mrs Patricia Kwesi-Kumah, Head of Credit Risk, thanked the Management of the Bank for the support and encouraged all staff to support the Bank’s efforts by “encouraging each other to take better care of ourselves.”



She emphasised the need for monthly check-ups and regular exercises and advised team leaders to ensure that colleagues embark on such important activities. “It’s only when we are healthy that we can be productive,” she added.



Dr. Humphrey Narh, Chief Medical Officer, GCB Bank Clinic, who led a team of medical staff for the walk, emphasized the importance of regular screening since early detection is key to saving lives.



He reiterated the Bank’s unflinching support for staff battling the disease and assured them that the Bank is with them every step of the way.



Participants danced to brass band music as they embarked on the walk, making it fun and exciting. Staff expressed their excitement and pledged to play more active roles in driving awareness of breast cancer.