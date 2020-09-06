General News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: 3 News

GCAA gets new Deputy Director-General

Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Juliet Aboagye-Wiafe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Juliet Aboagye-Wiafe as the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).



Her appointment is pending advice from the governing board of GCAA.



A letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Friday said the appointment is “pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”



“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment.”

