Source: Class FM

GCAA, National Security to pull down Vodafone, AirtelTigo, GBC masts at Wa Airport

Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Kowe Addah has said some masts of state broadcaster Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and some telecommunication companies at the Wa Airport will be pulled down to pave way for the full operationalisation of the airport.



In an answer to a question posed by Wa Central MP Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo on the floor of Parliament, Mr Adda said the demolition exercise stalled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The masts, he noted, are posing a threat to flight operations.



“The main obstacles faced at the Wa Airport are the siting of communication masts in the airspace around the airport”, he told Parliament on Tuesday, 28 June 2020.



“The masts are owned by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Radio Upper West, Vodafone and AirtelTigo”, he told the house.



He said GCAA was “collaborating with the appropriate authorities to move the masts and surcharge the owners when the COVID-19 pandemic came up and stalled the process”.



Nonetheless, he said GCAA has resumed its collaboration with the appropriate agencies to get the masts removed.





