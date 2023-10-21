GBA calls for national dialogue on security zones during demonstrations

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: GNA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has called for a national dialogue on installations, which qualify to be designated as security zones during demonstrations.



This has become necessary following disagreements between the police and demonstrators over routes and where to picket in street protests.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of GBA said the Association acknowledged the



rights of all persons to freedom of assembly, including the freedom to participate in procession and demonstrations.



He said in the exercise of right and freedom to embark on or take part in demonstrations, those events should have identifiable and recognised organizers or leaders.



Boafo said people embarking on or taking part in processions and demonstrations should always be mindful of the presence of the police and ensure that law and order was maintained during processions.



He said demonstrators should also be mindful that themes of demonstrations were not insulting and derogatory.



On this year’s GBA Conference, Boafo said the Association was not an appendage of any political party and would not be coerced to serve the partisan interest of any group.



It asked the government to invest more in public basic schools to arrest the falling standards.



The GBA President touching the recent spillage from the Akosombo Dam, urged all Ghanaians to support efforts to rescue and resettle all affected persons.



“We will be making a direct appeal to all our members to donate in cash and in kind to assist the relief efforts,” he said.