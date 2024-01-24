GAUA declares indefinite nationwide strike

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has declared indefinite nationwide strike action, effective Monday, January 29, 2024.



According to the Association, the decision to embark on the strike is to express its dissatisfaction with the government’s disregard for resolving their welfare issues.



A statement issued by GAUA revealed the decision to embark on a strike was taken at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on the same day.



GAUA criticized the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) for inadequately handling the matter.



“At an emergency GAUA National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held today, 23rd January 2024, NEC has decided that following Ghana Government’s failure to address the myriad of problems plaguing senior administrators in the public universities enumerated here, and the penchant attitude of government agencies in handling issues affecting staff of the traditional universities.”



“The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) hereby activates its advertised intention to declare an indefinite nationwide strike action effective Monday, January 29, 2024, to drum home its dissatisfaction with the lethargic government attitude in resolving the issues raised and pending before the National Labour Commission NLC.”



“It is worthy to note that two agencies of government vis the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) have over the years deliberately worked to make the condition of service of the administrators worse off by unilaterally issuing certain directives that are inimical to the wellbeing of the administrator with total disregard to the conditions of service and negotiation machinery which seek to erode the benefits of the administrators to penury,” GAUA said.



Meanwhile, GAUA has called for the immediate suspension and cessation of the implementation of the GTEC-led decisions on office-holding allowances of affected members.



