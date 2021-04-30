GAMLS provide free medical laboratory services for Abura community

Regional News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Western regional branch of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has organised a free health screening and education for the residents of Abura, in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.



The event was organised together with the Ahanta West Municipal Health Directorate, and was supported by the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL).



Speaking at the event, the Municipal Health Director, Mr Timothy Ofori, underscored the need for regular medical check-ups to stay healthy.



He also called on the people of his jurisdiction to exercise regularly and eat balanced diet.



The Community Relations Manager of GREL, Mr Jude Cudjoe, thanked GAMLS-Western for the exercise, and pledged the company’s continuous support in promoting the health of the people in the area.



The Western Regional Chairman of GAMLS, Mr. Solomon Asante-Sefa indicated that most disease conditions can properly be managed when detected early.



"As part of our contribution to society GAMLS volunteers to offer free medical tests and health education for communities that has limited access or patronage for laboratory services.



"This is done as part of each year’s world Biomedical Scientists Week celebrations," he added.



He thanked GREL, the Municipal Health Directorate and all their partners for accepting to support this worthy cause.



Some of the tests conducted included Hepatitis B, Blood sickling (for adults of marriageable age), and Blood glucose.



The world Biomedical Laboratory Scientists Week is celebrated in April of every year.