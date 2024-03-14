GAFICS celebrates 19 outstanding Ghanaians with a book launch

Regional News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

The Ghana Association of Former International Civil Servants (GAFICS) has launched a book to celebrate the remarkable contributions of 19 outstanding Ghanaians to society and the world at large.



Titled "Series of Some Outstanding Ghanaians Volume 1," the book, was compiled by Eugenia Date-Bah, Agnes Akosua Aidoo, and Barbara Oppong, and serves as a testament to the remarkable achievements of these individuals across various spheres.



The chairman of the book launch was Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the Omanhene of Juaben Traditional Area and Chairman of the Council of State.



In his address, he emphasized the importance of preserving the legacies of such individuals to ensure that their contributions are immortalized for generations to come.



“We should be proud to tell our own stories and encourage our younger generations to appreciate our own role models. As I see it, Volume 1 of this GAFICS Series has just opened the gates for us to showcase our heroes and heroines, indomitable pioneers, superb professionals, men and women of great stature and standing who walked tall not only on our Ghanaian soil but also in different parts of our planet,” he said.



He added, "It is gratifying to note that the celebrants in this book represent an impressive mix of talents, men and women who achieved prominence in science, technology, mathematics, law, visual arts, education, medicine, industry, economic and social.”



Dr. Williams Collins Asare, the President of GAFICS, shed light on the purpose behind the publication of the book.



He stated that the primary aim is to document information about these outstanding Ghanaians, intending to serve as a wellspring of inspiration for both current and future generations.



The event was held at the Ghana Academy of Arts Sciences on March 13, 2024, and was attended by dignitaries, scholars, and members of the public alike.



The atmosphere was filled with reverence and appreciation for the individuals whose stories are now etched into the annals of Ghanaian history.



The book was reviewed by Annis Haffar.



Among the 19 outstanding personalities honoured by GAFICS include; Dr. Robert Gardiner (pioneer in Africanization of the Ghana civil service, acclaimed negotiator Commission for Africa (ECA)); in intractable political and military crises, outstanding Executive Secretary of UN Economic; Justice Annie Jiagge (pioneer Lady Judge in Ghana and The Commonwealth, global women's rights activist, 1" African woman President of World Council of Churches).



The others are Judge Thomas Mensah (world-class international lawyer and judge, arbitrator, foremost UN expert in law of the sea, 1" President, International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (TTLOS); Dr. Letitia Obeng (pioneer woman scientist, renowned aquatic biologist, Director, UNEP Regional Office for Africa, prolific writer and artist); Esther Ocloo (acclaimed pioneer woman industrialist in food processing, ardent fighter for empowerment of vulnerable women, Co-Founder of Women's World Banking); Allotey Odunton (outstanding UN expert on the seabed and its mineral wealth, Secretary-General, International Seabed Authority).



Also, Prof. Samuel Ofosu-Amaah (outstanding visionary leader in health and medical education, UNICEF Global Health Adviser, Inaugural President, Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons); Dr. Araba Sefa-Dedeh (pioneer clinical psychologist with exceptional empathy, teacher and role model); Dr. Frederick Wurapa (foremost epidemiologist with missionary zeal for public health, health education, Regional Adviser, WHO Regional Office for Africa); Richard Acquaah-Harrison (distinguished development planner, multitalented in visual and performing arts); Prof. Francis Allotey (world-acclaimed mathematical genius and scientist); Dr. Kwaku Aning (committed engineer and technologist, peace and security expert, 1" African Deputy Director-General of IAEA); Nana Dr. S.K.B. Asante (international legal luminary and arbitrator, 1st African Lawyer in World Bank, Director, Advisory Services, UN Centre on Transnational Corporations and eminent Paramount Chief); Dr. Kwablah Awadzi (renowned, world-acclaimed pioneer in the eradication of river blindness); James Barnor (talented pioneer and iconic photographer from Gold Coast to Ghana and the world).



The rest are Lt. Col. Dr. Samuel Brew-Graves (dedicated medical practitioner, soldier; avid promoter of sports, WHO Country Representative); Dr. Mary Chinery-Hesse (distinguished African woman role model, global icon, ardent voice for equitable development, 1st African woman Deputy Director-General (USG) of ILO, 1" first woman Chancellor of University Ghana); Prof. Florence Abena Dolphyne (inspirational teacher of linguistics, 1st African woman Professor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Ghana, champion of girls' education and women's empowerment); Prof. Dorothy Nana Ffoulkes-Crabbe (outstanding woman pioneer in Anaesthesia internationally, 1st woman Professor of Anaesthesia in West Africa, and 1st woman President of the West African College of Surgeons)























