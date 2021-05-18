GAF to begin anti-terrorism training exercise May 24

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), will from Monday, 24 to Friday to 28 May 2021, conduct an anti-terrorism training exercise for its personnel in the country.



The Exercise code-named Eagle Claws 2021 is a four-day field simulation training at the Northern Sector of the Country aimed at testing and preparing participants of the ongoing Operation Conquered Fist to ensure efficiency at role and mission accomplishment.



A Press Statement issued by the Military High Command and signed by the Director of Public Relations, Colonel Aggrey-Quashie said there will be movement of military personnel and hardware to the designated areas during the period.



“GAF wishes to inform the general public especially those living within the affected areas to remain calm during the training period as measures to ensure the safety of personnel and the public have been put in place,” the statement said.



“We also entreat all to support the Ghana Armed Forces to help rid our country and national borders of terrorist groups and elements by passing on any information they come across to the appropriate agencies,” the statement concluded.



The theme for the Exercise is, ‘Consolidating Security for National Development.’