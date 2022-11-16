GAF partners with pharmaceutical company to provide care for cancer patients

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has partnered with pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson to support the management of prostate cancer for the Armed forces.



The partnership, enforced by the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Accra, aimed at ensuring early diagnosis of prostate cancer.



The initiative seeks to build the capacity of medical professionals in the service for prostate cancer management and facilitate the testing and cost-efficient management among the personnel in the Armed force. As part of the MOU, J&J will also ensure immediate access to Zytiga, the latest treatment medication for prostate cancer, at reduced cost.



Speaking during the signing ceremony, Brig. Gen. Raymond Kwabena Ewusi, the Director of General-Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services, said “the collaboration is a significant one for us, particularly because of the importance of prostate cancer and the associated challenges in accessing quality healthcare treatments and medications”. By this, we are committing to deepen cancer awareness, facilitate free testing of prostate cancer, build capacity of our nurses in the management of prostate diseases and provide access to Zytiga, the prostate cancer treatment medication, at a reduced cost. It is indeed a very refreshing moment for us.”



For over 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has maintained a tradition of quality and innovation, providing broad-based healthcare solutions embedded by advanced medical technology to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and embrace research and science to advance the health and well-being of people. This, it has done by fostering collaboration across sectors with strategic partners towards improving health outcomes of many diseases.



The Country Manager of Johnson and Johnson Middle East Ghana branch, Mr. Henry Osei- Agyekum in his address said “Johnson and Johnson is pleased to partner the GAF for the provision of healthcare services, specific to the management of prostate cancer. We are happy to know our early detection policy has been embraced by GAF to enable more people, especially the Military, to have access to the right disease treatment programs”.



Mr Osei-Agyekum indicated that the GAF is an important partner in the effort to improve awareness of the disease and reduce its prevalence. He added that the burden of prostate cancer disease is growing in the country with about 80% of men who report to the consulting room usually present an advanced stage of prostate cancer which makes it difficult for doctors to manage. Johnson and Johnson aim to improve awareness of the disease, encourage testing so patients can be diagnosed early giving them an opportunity for be treated in time”.



Johnson & Johnson has over 30 years of experience in oncology as well as in prostate cancer. The company hopes to collaborate with more partners to improve the quality of life of the Ghanaian, beginning with the Ghana Armed forces.

In attendance at the signing event were, Brig Gen. Azumah Bugri - Commander General 37 Military Hospital, Naval Captain Paul Yegbe and Squadron Leader Kwadwo Ampadu – Urological surgeons at the Ghana Armed Forces.