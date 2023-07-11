GAF School of Ordnance graduates 136 students

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) School of Ordnance celebrated the graduation of 136 students from its first-half courses for 2023 Storeman Ordnance and General Duties BII, as well as Tailors and Leatherworks BII courses.



The graduation ceremony took place on Friday, July 7, 2023, after the students completed 24 weeks of intensive academic training.



Lieutenant Colonel Edna Kyerewa Antwi, the Commanding Officer (CO) of the School of Ordnance, highlighted that the courses were designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of the students in-store management, tailoring, and leather crafting.



The aim is to provide the necessary human resource capacity to meet the needs of the GAF.



She expressed her gratitude to the High Command and appealed for continued support to the School as it aspires to become a center of excellence in Logistics Management and Vocational training.



Major General (Maj Gen) Bismarck Kwesi Owona, the Commandant of Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), also addressed the audience.



He emphasised the Military High Command's commitment to providing equal and fair opportunities for soldiers and defense civilian staff to upgrade and improve their knowledge and skills in their chosen trades.



Maj Gen Owona highlighted that the courses offered at the School are regularly reviewed and upgraded to align with both military best practices and contemporary corporate standards.



The Commandant drew attention to the infrastructural challenges faced by the School, which have resulted in a decrease in the number of prospective applicants interested in pursuing various courses related to supply chain management, stores, tailoring, and leatherworks.



Despite these challenges, he congratulated the participants on their graduation and encouraged them to provide quality and competent services in their respective trades to the GAF.



The participants received Diplomas in Procurement and Supply Chain Management and Fashion Designing from the Accra Technical University (ATTU), recognising their successful completion of the courses.