GAF, Police, National Security do not have to ‘use-of-force’ paradigm for interrogation – Norman

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr Ishmael Norman, has revealed that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Police, and National Security do not have a use-of-force paradigm for interrogation in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Friday, May 14, he challenged these security agencies to produce it if they do have such a policy.



He told Dzifa that “Every National security institution has a bit of a challenge. Not every operative of a National Security entity is actually a professional policeman or woman that has been seconded or recruited into the group.



“Sometimes, civilians on the streets are also recruited to become national security operatives, undercover workings etc. So, in terms of the caliber of the people, they have the freedom to recruit whoever they think will be useful to them. The fact is that, after you do that you have to train them with the ethics of policing, with duty and responsibility, use of force. This country does not even have a use of force paradigm for interrogation.



“The Police doesn’t have, the Military doesn’t have and the National security doesn’t have it. If they have it they should bring it out and shame me. I know they don’t have it. They have protocols, the state about what you do when you are faced with certain confrontations in defense for yourself, others and for the nation. But how do you actually apply and how do you escalate, deescalate? They don’t have any protocol on that.”



He added that Ghana is a country where the rule of law works, and as such the millitary should not take the law into their own hands.



“Nana Akufo-Addo the president keeps reminding that his government is a government of rule of law but when it comes to the operationalization of the activity of certain entities like the national security we do not often see the rule of law playing out in the streets and the walkabouts of the people.” he observed.





