GACL, Ghana Armed Forces to conduct full-scale emergency simulation exercise on October 12

A full-scale emergency simulation exercise is scheduled to take place at Kotoka International Airport on Thursday, October 12, 2023 between the hours of 0800 to 1200 noon.



The exercise, code-named "Operation Ogboole 2023", will simulate a Mass Casualty Evacuation, involving an airplane crash into the sea, offshore the Osu landing beach. It is being conducted by the Ghana Armed Forces in collaboration with Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).



The exercise will test the Draft Harmonized Standard Operating Procedures (HSOP) for Maritime Incidents Response at the Maritime Operations Centres and the Emergency Operating Procedures at Kotoka International Airport.



It will among other things, help maritime stakeholders improve their response capacity in addressing maritime incidents, enhance interoperability and Inter-Agency collaboration between state institutions.



In a notice to the general public, GACL assured that there will be minimal interruptions to airport operations during the period of the exercise and has solicited the cooperation of the general public in making the exercise a success.



